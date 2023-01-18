Holy Family Fire beat Hutchinson Tigers and continue winning run

The game between the Holy Family Fire and the Hutchinson Tigers on Tuesday finished 8-0. The result means Holy Family has four straight wins.

The hosting Fire took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Katya Sander . Josie Linn assisted.

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Maddie Braun scored, assisted by Casey Cronin and Addy Cowan.

The Fire's Josie Linn increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Casey Cronin and Katya Sander.

The Fire scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Jenna Allen increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Addy Cowan.

The Fire made it 8-0 when Grayson Limke netted one, assisted by Haley Box halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

The Fire host the Hill-Murray Pioneers in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena. The same day, the Tigers will host the Blazers at 2:45 p.m. CST at TRIA Arena.