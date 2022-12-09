Holy Family Fire beat Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks – Box scores 2

The Holy Family Fire won against the hosting Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks 7-2 on Thursday.

The first period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Fire.

The Fire scored one goal in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Addison Mach narrowed the gap to 6-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Sophia Klein .

Addy Cowan increased the lead to 7-2 only seconds later.

Next games:

The Stormhawks will travel to the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Fire will face Roseau at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.