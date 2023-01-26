Holy Angels Stars victorious against Waconia Wildcats

The Holy Angels Stars defeated the visiting Waconia Wildcats 6-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Holy Angels managed to pull out a win.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Annika Mielke . Ella Schluck and Sophia Beix assisted.

The Stars' Bella LaMere tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Taylor Lesnar.

The Stars took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Reagan Loichle found the back of the net, assisted by Harper Poehling and Anya Anderson.

Isabella Brama increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Julianna Hitchcock and Marissa Jung.

Taylor Lesnar increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Harper Poehling and Emilie Anderson.

Taylor Lesnar increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Berit Loichle and Bella LaMere.

Calli Holmes then increased the lead to 6-1 late in the third, assisted by Marissa Jung and Masyn Mullin.

With this win the Stars have four straight victories.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Thursday with the Stars hosting New Prague at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena, and the Wildcats hosting Chaska/Chanhassen at Chaska Community Center.