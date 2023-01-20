Holy Angels Stars victorious against Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Holy Angels Stars defeated the Armstrong/Cooper Wings 6-1 on Thursday.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Aislin Lacher. Reagan Loichle and Anya Anderson assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Taylor Lesnar scored, assisted by Bella LaMere and Audrey Garton.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Wings narrowed the gap to 6-1 early in the third period when Claire Riestenberg found the back of the net, assisted by Ava Mack and Ruby Monogue.

Next games:

The Wings travel to Maple Grove on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Stars will face Chaska/Chanhassen on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.