Holy Angels Stars secure victory over Minneapolis

The 5-3 win at home sealed the victory for the Holy Angels Stars in the series against Minneapolis. Holy Angels won in 1-0 games.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Celia Midtbo . Ana Davis and Caitlin DeYoung assisted.

The Minneapolis players scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Stars tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Berit Loichle beat the goalie, assisted by Masyn Mullin and Emilie Anderson.

Bella LaMere took the lead four minutes later.

Bella LaMere increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Reagan Loichle.