Holy Angels Stars score and win with three goals in third period

The home-team New Prague Trojans were still very much in the game and winning against the league-leading Holy Angels Stars before the third period in the matchup. But then, Holy Angels made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The visiting Stars opened strong, early in the game with Audrey Garton scoring in the first period.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Masyn Mullin scored, assisted by Aislin Lacher.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Marissa Jung halfway through the first period, assisted by Emilie Anderson.

Avaya Schneider scored late into the second period, assisted by Mackenzie O'Brien .

Berit Loichle increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Aislin Lacher.

Isabella Brama increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Emilie Anderson and Reagan Loichle.

Bella LaMere increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Audrey Garton.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Trojans hosting the Stormhawks at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center and the Stars visiting the Minneapolis players at 5 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.