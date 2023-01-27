Holy Angels Stars keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Holy Angels Stars as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the New Prague Trojans, making it five in a row. They won 4-0 over New Prague.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Stars took the lead when Bella LaMere scored the first goal assisted by Emilie Anderson.

Midway through, Bella LaMere scored a goal, assisted by Emilie Anderson and Isabella Brama, making the score 2-0.

Aislin Lacher increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Marissa Jung.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Bella LaMere who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Emilie Anderson, late in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Stars will play on the road against the Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, while the Trojans will face the Spartans road at 1 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.