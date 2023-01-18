Holy Angels Stars got a shut out against Visitation Blazers

The Holy Angels Stars picked up a decisive home win against the Visitation Blazers. The game ended in a shutout, 12-0.

Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Stars led 7-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 9-0 lead for the Stars.

The Stars increased the lead to 10-0, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Aislin Lacher beat the goalie, assisted by Isabella Brama and Makayla Clow.

Audrey Garton increased the lead to 11-0 nine minutes later.

The Stars made it 12-0 when Emilie Anderson netted one, assisted by Izzy Hedrix and Marissa Jung in the middle of the third period. The 12-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Stars will host the Wings at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena and the Blazers will play against the Tigers at 2:45 p.m. CST at TRIA Arena.