Holy Angels Stars get the better of Orono Spartans

The Holy Angels Stars got away with a win on Thursday in their home game against the Orono Spartans. The game finished 2-1.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Emilie Anderson scoring in the first minute.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Emilie Anderson scored again, assisted by Reagan Loichle.

Alex Paulsen narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes later, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel.

The Stars have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The Spartans play against Gentry on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Stars will face Chaska/Chanhassen on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.