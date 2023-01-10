Holy Angels Stars decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team New Prague Trojans held out fine against the league-leading Holy Angels Stars. Holy Angels fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Audrey Garton scoring in the first period.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Masyn Mullin scored, assisted by Aislin Lacher.

The Stars' Marissa Jung increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Emilie Anderson.

Avaya Schneider scored late into the second period, assisted by Mackenzie O'Brien .

Berit Loichle increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Aislin Lacher.

Isabella Brama increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Emilie Anderson and Reagan Loichle.

Bella LaMere increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Audrey Garton.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Trojans will play the Stormhawks at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center, and the Stars will play the Minneapolis players at 5 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.