High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Holy Angels Stars beat Thief River Falls Prowlers and continue winning run

The game between the Thief River Falls Prowlers and the Holy Angels Stars on Friday finished 8-1. The result means Holy Angels has seven straight wins.

500196176_18acb4adc4a4a6522f652fdf19d0024b.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 11:14 PM
Share

Coming up:

On Sunday the Prowlers will play at home against the White Hawks at 1 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena, while the Stars will face the Warriors road at 2 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.

