Holy Angels Stars beat Thief River Falls Prowlers and continue winning run
The game between the Thief River Falls Prowlers and the Holy Angels Stars on Friday finished 8-1. The result means Holy Angels has seven straight wins.
The game between the Thief River Falls Prowlers and the Holy Angels Stars on Friday finished 8-1. The result means Holy Angels has seven straight wins.
Coming up:
On Sunday the Prowlers will play at home against the White Hawks at 1 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena, while the Stars will face the Warriors road at 2 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.