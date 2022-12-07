Holy Angels Stars beat Prior Lake Lakers and continue winning run

The game between the Holy Angels Stars and the Prior Lake Lakers on Tuesday finished 5-3. The result means Holy Angels has six straight wins.

The visiting Lakers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lula Swanson . Ava Guillemette assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Lula Swanson scored again, assisted by Brooke Holmes and Ava Guillemette.

The Stars narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Reagan Loichle halfway through the first, assisted by Audrey Garton and Bella LaMere.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Stars.

Clara Gillen narrowed the gap to 5-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ava Guillemette.

Next up:

The Stars travel to Thief River Falls on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Lakers visit Farmington to play the Tigers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.