Holy Angels Stars beat Minneapolis – Lesnar scores 2
The Holy Angels Stars beat visiting Minneapolis 5-2 on Thursday.
The Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Lesnar. Harper Poehling assisted.
The Minneapolis players tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Celia Midtbo halfway through the first.
The Stars took the lead early into the second period when Audrey Garton netted one.
Taylor Lesnar increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period.
Anya Anderson increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later.
Bella LaMere increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.
Eloise McKinney narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Ana Davis .
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Stars hosting the Red Knights at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena and the Minneapolis players visiting the Trojans at 3 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center.