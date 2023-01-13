Holy Angels Stars beat Minneapolis – Lesnar scores 2

The Holy Angels Stars beat visiting Minneapolis 5-2 on Thursday.

The Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Lesnar. Harper Poehling assisted.

The Minneapolis players tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Celia Midtbo halfway through the first.

The Stars took the lead early into the second period when Audrey Garton netted one.

Taylor Lesnar increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period.

Anya Anderson increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later.

Bella LaMere increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.

Eloise McKinney narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Ana Davis .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Stars hosting the Red Knights at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena and the Minneapolis players visiting the Trojans at 3 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center.