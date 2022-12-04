Holm scores twice in Moorhead Spuds' win over Wayzata Trojans

The Moorhead Spuds beat the hosting Wayzata Trojans 8-1 on Friday.

The Spuds scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Spuds led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Spuds increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Annie Krieg netted one, assisted by Taylor Brueske.

Bria Holm increased the lead to 8-0 three minutes later.

Maisy Tomlinson narrowed the gap to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Anika Swenson and Davy Mokelke .

Next up:

The Spuds play against Minnetonka on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Trojans will face Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.