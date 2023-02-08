High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Hill-Murray Pioneers' winning streak broken by Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The Hill-Murray Pioneers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights, Hill-Murray was on a run of nine straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Aldrich Arena finished 5-2 and the winning streak was ended.

img_500245704_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 07, 2023 09:19 PM
Coming up:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will host the TNT at 2 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena and the Red Knights will play against the Royals at 1 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center - Section 6AA Quarterfinal.