Hill-Murray Pioneers' winning streak broken by Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The Hill-Murray Pioneers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights, Hill-Murray was on a run of nine straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Aldrich Arena finished 5-2 and the winning streak was ended.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will host the TNT at 2 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena and the Red Knights will play against the Royals at 1 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center - Section 6AA Quarterfinal.