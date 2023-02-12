Hill-Murray Pioneers win to decide series

The Hill-Murray Pioneers have secured victory in the series against the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 4-0 win.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Regan Berglund scored the first goal assisted by Sophie Olson and Ella Topp.

Ellah Hause then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0.

Chloe Boreen increased the lead to 3-0 late into the third period.

In the end the 4-0 came from Madelyn Morrell who increased the Pioneers' lead, assisted by Karis Weyandt and Ella Topp, late in the third. That left the final score at 4-0.