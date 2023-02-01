Hill-Murray Pioneers win on the road vs. Hard-to-beat Holy Angels Stars

One winning streak was extended as another was ended when the two star-studded teams, the Holy Angels Stars and the Hill-Murray Pioneers, faced each other at Richfield Ice Arena. Holy Angels won 4-0 on the road and claimed their seventh straight win. Before the game, Holy Angels had six wins in a row.

The Pioneers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Chloe Boreen. Shae Stinnett assisted.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Sophie Olson scored, assisted by Emily Pohl.

Late, Chloe Boreen scored a goal, assisted by Shae Stinnett, making the score 3-0.

In the end the 4-0 came from Jessica Dochniak who increased the Pioneers' lead, assisted by Sophie Olson, early into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

On Friday the Stars will play on the road against the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center, while the Pioneers will face the Raiders road at 4 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.