Hill-Murray Pioneers win on the road against Roseau Rams

The Hill-Murray Pioneers won when they visited the Roseau Rams on Tuesday. The final score was 6-3.

The Pioneers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Chloe Boreen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jessica Dochniak.

The Rams tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Payton Remick found the back of the net.

Pioneers' Jessica Dochniak tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Shae Stinnett assisted.

The Pioneers made it 3-1 with a goal from Emily Pohl.

The Rams narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Payton Remick beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Jasmine Hovda .

Regan Berglund increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Pohl and Josie Skoogman.

Ella Ketring narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Greta Hedlund .

Sophie Olson increased the lead to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Ellah Hause and Kasey Senden.

Ellah Hause increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Shae Stinnett.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Wednesday, with the Rams hosting the River Hawks at 3:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown, and the Pioneers playing the Red Knights at 7:45 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.