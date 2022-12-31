Hill-Murray Pioneers win and continue run

The Shakopee Sabers were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Hill-Murray Pioneers, who won again at home on Thursday. The game finished 6-1 and Hill-Murray now has four straight wins, while Shakopee's run of five games without defeat was ended.

The Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Chloe Boreen. Shae Stinnett and Ellah Hause assisted.

Ella Topp scored early in the second period, assisted by Emily Pohl and Regan Berglund.

Six minutes into the period, Chloe Boreen scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

The Pioneers made it 4-0 with a goal from Elliana Engelhardt.

The Sabers narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period when Annika Willmert found the back of the net, assisted by Hannah Grabianowski .

Chloe Boreen increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jessica Dochniak.

Sophie Olson increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Pohl and Ellah Hause.

Coming up:

The Sabers play against Lakeville South on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena. The Pioneers will face Hastings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.