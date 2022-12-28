Hill-Murray Pioneers victorious against Roseau Rams

The Hill-Murray Pioneers defeated the Roseau Rams 6-3 on Tuesday.

The Pioneers opened strong, early in the game with Chloe Boreen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jessica Dochniak.

The Rams tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Payton Remick found the back of the net.

In the second period, Jessica Dochniak scored a goal, assisted by Shae Stinnett, making the score 2-1.

Emily Pohl then tallied a goal in the second, making the score 3-1. Regan Berglund assisted.

The Rams narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Payton Remick scored again, assisted by Jasmine Hovda .

Regan Berglund increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Pohl and Josie Skoogman.

Ella Ketring narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Greta Hedlund .

Sophie Olson increased the lead to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Ellah Hause and Kasey Senden.

Ellah Hause increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Shae Stinnett.

Next games:

The Rams host the North Wright County River Hawks in the next game on the road on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown. The same day, the Pioneers will host the Red Knights at 7:45 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.