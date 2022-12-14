Hill-Murray Pioneers keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Hill-Murray Pioneers as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters, making it four in a row. They won 12-0 over Two Rivers/St. Paul.

The first period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 12-0 going in to the second break.

Next up:

The Pioneers play against Minnetonka on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena. The Riveters will face Simley on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.