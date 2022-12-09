Hill-Murray Pioneers got a shut out against Blaine Bengals

The Hill-Murray Pioneers picked up a decisive home win against the Blaine Bengals. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The Pioneers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Chloe Boreen. Regan Berglund assisted.

The Pioneers' Ellah Hause increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Chloe Boreen.

The Pioneers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 6-0, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Ellah Hause scored again, assisted by Kasey Senden.

Shae Stinnett increased the lead to 7-0 four minutes later, assisted by Addy McLay and Jessica Dochniak.

The Pioneers made it 8-0 when Kasey Senden beat the goalie, assisted by Emily Pohl and Ellah Hause in the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

Coming up:

The Bengals play against Rogers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena. The Pioneers will face Rogers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.