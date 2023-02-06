Hill-Murray Pioneers can celebrate the title after 4-1 against Maple Grove Crimson

After a 4-1 win against the home team Maple Grove Crimson, the title was in the bag. The Hill-Murray Pioneers have won 2023.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 35 seconds into the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Chloe Boreen beat the goalie assisted by Ellah Hause.

Emily Pohl then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Sophie Olson and Josie Skoogman assisted.

The Pioneers made it 3-0 with a goal from Kasey Senden.

The Crimson narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Ella Olson found the back of the net, assisted by Stella Retrum and Bella Shipley.

Chloe Boreen increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Shae Stinnett and Ellah Hause.

The result means the Pioneers have secured the title.

The Pioneers have now won nine games in a row.

Next up:

The Crimson host Rogers on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Pioneers will face Benilde-St. Margaret's on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena.