Hill-Murray Pioneers beat Wayzata Trojans and continue winning run

The game between the Hill-Murray Pioneers and the Wayzata Trojans on Saturday finished 7-0. The result means Hill-Murray has four straight wins.

img_500230763_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 21, 2023 09:33 PM
Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Pioneers hosting the Tigers at 3:15 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena and the Trojans visiting the Hornets at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.