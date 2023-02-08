Hill-Murray Pioneers beat Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights and continue winning run

The game between the Hill-Murray Pioneers and the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Tuesday finished 2-1. The result means Hill-Murray has 10 straight wins.

Hill-Murray's Shae Stinnett scored the game-winning goal.

The Red Knights started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ellie Stewart scoring in the first period.

The Pioneers tied it up 1-1 late in the first period when Shae Stinnett scored, assisted by Chloe Boreen and Jessica Dochniak.

The Pioneers made it 2-1 in the second period when Shae Stinnett beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Chloe Boreen and Jessica Dochniak. With that, the Pioneers turned the game around.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will host the TNT at 2 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena and the Red Knights will play against the Royals at 1 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.