Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets victorious against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets defeated the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Hibbing/Chisholm managed to pull out a win.

Hibbing/Chisholm's Aune Boben scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brynn Babich. Trista Warmbold and Monroe Rewertz assisted.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Aune Boben scored, assisted by Panella Rewertz and Kendal Gustavsson.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Rose Aldridge in the middle of the first, assisted by Jenna Stoerzinger and Jerret Tietz.

The Lightning tied the score 2-2, after only 40 seconds into the second period when Rose Aldridge found the back of the net again, assisted by Jasmyn German and Isabella Lee.

The Bluejackets took the lead early in the third period when Aune Boben scored yet again, assisted by Panella Rewertz. That left the final score at 3-2.

Next games:

The Bluejackets host the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Lightning will face Willmar on the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.