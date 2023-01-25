Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets secure much-needed win

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 2-0 victory over the North Shore Storm, things are looking brighter.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Aune Boben. Madison St. George assisted.

Panella Rewertz scored early in the second period, assisted by Abigail Sullivan and Heidi Rasch.

Coming up:

The Bluejackets host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Storm visit Pine City Area to play the Dragons on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.