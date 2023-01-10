Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. Moose Lake Area Rebels

The game between the Moose Lake Area Rebels and the visiting Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets finished 4-3 in overtime. Hibbing/Chisholm's victory puts an end to a 10-game losing streak.

Hibbing/Chisholm's Kendal Gustavsson scored the game-winning goal.

The Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hallie Klavu . Sandra Ribich assisted.

The Bluejackets' Abigail Sullivan tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Panella Rewertz.

Sandra Ribich scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jorja Jusczak and Katie Metzer .

Late, Gracie Hartl scored a goal, assisted by Jorja Jusczak and Sandra Ribich, making the score 3-1.

The Bluejackets narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only 53 seconds into the third period when Aune Boben beat the goalie, assisted by Abigail Sullivan and Kendal Gustavsson.

Abigail Sullivan tied the game 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Trista Warmbold and Monroe Rewertz. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Kendal Gustavsson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Aune Boben and Trista Warmbold.

Next games:

The Rebels play Duluth Marshall away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Bluejackets will face Rock Ridge at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.