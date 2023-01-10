Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets end 10-loss run

The game between the Moose Lake Area Rebels and the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets finished 4-3 after an overtime drama on Monday – no doubt a relief for Hibbing/Chisholm after 10 straight defeats.

Hibbing/Chisholm's Kendal Gustavsson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hallie Klavu . Sandra Ribich assisted.

The Bluejackets' Abigail Sullivan tied it up late in the first, assisted by Panella Rewertz.

Sandra Ribich scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jorja Jusczak and Katie Metzer .

Gracie Hartl then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Jorja Jusczak and Sandra Ribich assisted.

The Bluejackets narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute when Aune Boben scored, assisted by Abigail Sullivan and Kendal Gustavsson.

Abigail Sullivan tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Trista Warmbold and Monroe Rewertz. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Kendal Gustavsson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Aune Boben and Trista Warmbold.

Next up:

The Rebels travel to Duluth Marshall on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Bluejackets will face Rock Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.