Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets couldn't stop star-studded Superior Spartans from winning

The Superior Spartans and the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets met on Thursday. Superior came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-0.

The Spartans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Emma Ferg. Gabryel Olson and Addy Benson assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Addy Benson found the back of the net, assisted by Michaela Geissler and Emma Ferg. That left the final score at 2-0.

Coming up:

The Spartans travel to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet. The Bluejackets host Moose Lake Area to play the Rebels on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.