Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets couldn't stop South St. Paul Packers' winning run

The South St. Paul Packers and the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets met on Monday. South St. Paul came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Paige Johnson . Bailey Vesper and Sarah Wincentsen assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Packers led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Sarah Wincentsen increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Inga Oelerking and Bailey Vesper.

Lily Pachl increased the lead to 8-0 three minutes later, assisted by Sidney Thompson and Kylie Stengel .

The Packers made it 9-0 when Bailey Vesper scored, assisted by Paige Johnson and Sidney Thompson in the middle of the third. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Packers were whistled for no penalties, while the Bluejackets received no penalties.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Packers will host the Marauders at 6:45 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena and the Bluejackets will play against the Wildcats at 2:15 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.