Hess' two goals net River Lakes Stars victory over St. Cloud Crush

The River Lakes Stars defeated the hosting St. Cloud Crush on Tuesday, ending 7-3.

The Crush took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Maggie O'Hara. Liz Bell and Molly Burkstrand assisted.

The Stars' Sophia Hess tied it up in the middle of the first, assisted by Aubree McDonagh.

The Stars took the lead halfway through the first when Emma Stanley scored, assisted by Sophie Olson and Dalayne Hatlestad.

The Stars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Addie Olson increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period.

Sophie Olson increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ayla McLellan.

Jenna Amundson narrowed the gap to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Ava Schmidt.

The Crush's Lauren Juncewski narrowed the gap again, assisted by Katelyn Bauer and Kylie Smith at 12:16 into the third period.

Adelie Greeley increased the lead to 7-3 four minutes later, assisted by Dalayne Hatlestad and Sophia Hess.

Next up:

The Crush host Thief River Falls on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center. The Stars visit Chisago Lakes to play the Wildcats on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.