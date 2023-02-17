Here's nine more teams heading to state after Thursday night's section finals

The field for the 2023 Minnesota girls hockey state tournament is almost set as nine more teams are headed to the Xcel Energy Center after their section final games on Thursday night. Only four more games remain to determine the rest of the state tournament field, those matchups will be played on Saturday.

Section 1A:

Things got exciting in Section 1A as second-seeded Albert Lea took a 3-2 overtime victory over first-seeded Dodge County after being outshot by a 30-11 margin.

After a scoreless first, the Tigers got on the scoreboard in the second frame with a goal from Freshman Hanna Austinson . Just over two minutes later, the Wildcats would respond with a power-play tally from Abby Simons to even things out again.

Dodge County took a 2-1 lead midway through the period on a shorthanded goal from Nora Carstenson . Albert Lea would find the equalizer just 42 seconds later as sophomore Liley Steven netted a power-play goal.

In overtime, sophomore Olivia Ellsworth was the hero for the Tigers as they took advantage of a power-play opportunity.

Albert Lea scored three goals on 11 shots and even killed off eight of the nine penalties that they took in the match. Jayda Moyer stopped 28 of 30 shots on goal for the Tigers while Ida Huber of the Wildcats stopped 8 of 11.

The Tigers, now 18-7-1, will return to the state tournament after making an appearance last year in 2022.

Section 2A:

Reigning section champions and first-seeded Mankato East had a dominant 6-0 showing over third-seeded Hutchinson.

The Cougars netted two goals in the first period, one in the second, and three in the final frame against the Tigers, and all six goals were scored at even-strength.

Final from Gustavus:



East: 6

Hutch: 0



BACK TO BACK SECTION 2A CHAMPIONS. See you at the X! #MTB pic.twitter.com/3SFuoq3bVa — Mankato East Girls Hockey (@mehshockey) February 17, 2023

Senior McKenzie Keller led the team with two goals and an assist, while Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalist Anna Rader kept things calm in net for a seven-save shutout, her 10th shutout of the season and third game in a row allowing no goals.

Mankato East will return to the state tournament after an appearnace last year in 2022. The Cougars have a 20-6 overall record.

Section 4A:

First-seeded Simley fell by a final score of 4-1 in Section 4A to second-seeded South St. Paul.

The Spartans actually scored first with a goal from senior Mackaylan McGown . After that though, the Packers would have a huge third period and scored four straight unanswered goals to come up with the win.

Two of the four South St. Paul goals came on the power play, with another at even strength, and the last on an empty net.

It'll be state tourney appearance No. 17 for @SSPGirlsHockey next week at the X! That's the most of any team in the state. pic.twitter.com/1zguP3NviG — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 17, 2023

Alida Ahern of the Packers scored two goals while senior Sarah Wincentsen netted three assists. Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalist Delaney Norman stopped 20 of 21 shots for South St. Paul.

Simley senior Ella Tuccitto (team-high 37 goals this season) did not play in the game.

The Packers will head back to the Xcel Energy Center after making a state tournament appearance last year in 2022. This is South St. Paul's 17th trip to state. The team boasts a 21-5-1 record after last night.

Section 6A:

First-seeded Fergus Falls is headed to state after a 2-1 overtime victory over third-seeded River Lakes.

The Otters put themselves on the scoreboard in the second period on an even-strength goal from leading scorer Maddie Hulter . At the end of that period, the Stars would tie things up on a power-play tally from freshman Abby Storms .

No one could break the tie in regulation, so things went to overtime. Eighth-grader Maggie Greenagel ended up being the overtime hero for the Otters to send her team to state.

Maggie Greenagel goes coast to coast to send Fergus Falls to the state tournament! pic.twitter.com/zDcmuQ8Zhf — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 17, 2023

Ana Jyrkas stopped 13 of 14 shots on goal for Fergus Falls while River Lakes goaltender Kaydence Roeske made a whopping 43 saves.

The Otters will head to state after toppling River Lakes, who won the section last year in 2022. Fergus Falls has a record of 22-4-1 this season in 2022-23.

Section 8A:

First-seeded Warroad blew past second-seeded Crookston in the Section 8A championship game, 8-0.

Senior Talya Hendrickson (Bemidji State) netted a natural hat trick in the first period. She would end the game with five points which would put her over the 300-point milestone for the Warriors.

Ms. Hockey semifinalist Rylee Bartz (St. Thomas) netted two goals and three assists of her own and Kate Stephens earned a four-save shutout.

‼️CHAMPS‼️

Way to hang a white banner ladies!! Now let’s try to hang a gold one🤩 pic.twitter.com/kp9lGwhkDp — Warroad Girls Hockey (@Lady_Warriors00) February 17, 2023

Crookston netminder Kambelle Freije made an honorable 55 saves on 63 shots on goal.

Warroad will head back to the state tournament after wining the Class A title in 2022. The Warriors have a 23-3-1 overall record and will likely earn the No. 1-seed for the state tournament.

Section 1AA:

Second-seeded Lakeville North is heading to the Xcel Energy Center after posting a 5-3 win over fourth-seeded Northfield.

Raiders forward Ayla Puppe (Minnesota) scored late in the first period on a five-on-three powerplay to give Northfield a 1-0 lead, but that lead was spoiled just 24-seconds later on a shorthanded goal from Lakeville North's Addie Bowlby (Sacred Heart).

The Panthers picked things up in the second period and scored three straight goals, with two coming on the power play.

Northfield was almost able to tie things up late in the game as they scored an even-strength goal, and then another goal on a six-on-three opportunity (two penalties called on LVN and goalie pulled) a few minutes later. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Panthers would find the back of the net for Bowlby's second of the game.

Eighth-grader Kaia Weiland made 24 stops in the game to help give the Panthers the win.

Dodge County-Albert Lea should get going close to on-time pic.twitter.com/pIFbjFkFX9 — Jason Feldman (@PBFeldy) February 17, 2023

Eighth-grader Kaia Weiland made 24 stops in the game to help give the Panthers the win.

The Panthers will head to the state tournament after Northfield won the section last year in 2022. Lakeville North has a 21-7 overall record after last night's match.

Section 4AA:

Second-seeded Gentry Academy is headed back to state after defeating first-seeded Hill-Murray, 4-1.

Jenessa Gazdik (Minnesota State) lit the lamp for the Stars in the first period on the powerplay. Cara Sajevic (St. Thomas) scored twice in the second, 15-seconds apart, and Alexa Hanrahan (St. Cloud State) scored the team's final goal in the third period. Hill-Murray's lone goal came in the final minutes of game from Shae Stinnett .

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨 Cara Sajevic hits career points 200 & 201 in the Section 4AA final W! pic.twitter.com/jAVOx6hDI2 — Gentry Stars Girls Hockey (@GentryGHockey) February 17, 2023

Zoe Laming made 18 saves for the Stars while Grace Zhan (Dartmouth) made 27 for the Pioneers.

Gentry Academy will be back at the state tournament after making an appearance last year in 2022. The Stars now have a 24-2 overall record and will likely be a top-three in Class AA.

Section 7AA:

First-seeded Andover came up with the biggest win of the night, defeating third-seeded Grand Rapids-Greenway, 11-1.

Madison Brown (St. Thomas) netted a natural hat trick in the second period as part of her five-point night. Ms. Hockey semifinalists Ella Boerger (St. Thomas) and Isa Goettl (Minnesota) both had big night as well, posting five and four points, respectively. Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalist Courtney Stagman (St. Anselm) made 16 saves in the match.

The Lightning's lone goal came from Kalle Reed early in the third period. Riley Toivonen made 32 saves on 43 shots.

Andover will look to defend their Class AA title from last season in 2021-22. They will likely be a top-three seed in Class AA this year with their 25-3 record.

Section 8AA:

First-seeded Moorhead is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2006 after defeating second-seeded Roseau, 3-1.

Olivia Kortan had a huge night for the Spuds as she scored two goals and assisted on another. One of her goals came on the power play while the other was an empty-netter. Kate Kosobud netted the other goal for the Spuds, which technically was the game-winner. Taylor Kressin made 18 saves for the Spuds.

Congrats to this awesome crew of Spuds on a well earned 8AA Championship!! pic.twitter.com/gAyJQENrjk — Moorhead Spuds (@MHSSpuds) February 17, 2023

Roseau goaltender Jada Pelowski made 42 saves and Jasmine Hovda had the long goal for the Rams.

Moorhead will head to the state tournament with a 20-8 overall record.