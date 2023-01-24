Hentges' two goals net Apple Valley Eagles victory over Breck Mustangs

The Apple Valley Eagles defeated the hosting Breck Mustangs on Monday, ending 4-2.

The visiting Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Marie Moran . Annabelle Cozy assisted.

The Mustangs tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Katie Zakrajsheck late into the first, assisted by Emerson Milchman.

The Eagles' Annabelle Cozy took the lead late in the first, assisted by Annabelle Cozy and Lydia Vonderhaar .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Eagles.

Next up:

The Mustangs host the Visitation Blazers on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Lakeville South at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.