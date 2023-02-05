Heitzman scores twice in Proctor/Hermantown Mirage's win over Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage bested the hosting Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks 5-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the White Hawks took the lead when Sydney Leonard scored the first goal assisted by Camryn Hargreaves .

Mirage's Hailey Jussila tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Natalie Berg assisted.

The Mirage made it 2-1 late when Reese Heitzman scored, assisted by Nya Sieger.

Late, Hannah Graves scored a goal, assisted by Izy Fairchild, making the score 3-1.

Reese Heitzman increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Nya Sieger and Jane Eckstrom.

Izy Fairchild increased the lead to 5-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Alyssa Yokom and Hannah Graves.