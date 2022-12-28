Hattie Toussaint and Raegan Wurm clinch it for Buffalo Bison against Waconia Wildcats

The Buffalo Bison eked out a win against the Waconia Wildcats on Tuesday. The final score was 2-1.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Bison took the lead when Hattie Toussaint scored assisted by Kami Moser .

The Bison made it 2-0 with a goal from Raegan Wurm .

Wildcats' Mia Kelley tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Ella Schluck assisted.

Next games:

The Wildcats host Detroit Lakes on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. CST. The Bison host Minnetonka to play the Skippers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.