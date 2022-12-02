Hastings Raiders secure much-needed win

The Hastings Raiders have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 6-1 victory over the Western Wisconsin Stars, things are looking brighter.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Addie Seleski . Kacey Plank assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Makayla Berquist late into the first.

The Stars' Makena Ducklow narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Brooke Olson and Josie Sawicki.

Kyra Erickson scored midway through the second period, assisted by Makayla Berquist and Kylie Gruden .

The Raiders increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Kacey Plank netted one, assisted by Makayla Berquist.

The Raiders increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third when Lauren Muhl scored, assisted by Jorja Riches and Libby Knoll .

Jade Schauer increased the lead to 6-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Karissa Thompson and Madelyn Schuster.

Next up:

The Stars play North Shore away on Monday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Silver Division. The Raiders will face Simley at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.