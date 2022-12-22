Hastings Raiders pull ahead in the third to defeat Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Hastings Raiders were victorious at home against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Hastings pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-2.

The hosting Raiders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Madelyn Schuster.

Daelyn Williams scored late in the second period, assisted by Caydance Hanson and Annika Torbenson .

The Raiders took the lead early into the third period when Karissa Thompson netted one, assisted by Jade Schauer .

Daelyn Williams tied it up 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Fiona Barry and Annika Torbenson.

Karissa Thompson took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Jade Schauer and Madelyn Schuster.

Jade Schauer increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later.

Addie Seleski increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Makayla Berquist and Libby Knoll .

Next up:

The Panthers play against Waseca on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Raiders will face Rosemount on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.