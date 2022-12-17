Hastings Raiders couldn't stop star-studded South St. Paul Packers from winning

The South St. Paul Packers and the Hastings Raiders met on Friday. South St. Paul came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-1.

The Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Madyn Hanson . Kyra Erickson assisted.

The Packers tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Lauryn Buchan scored, assisted by Kylie Stengel and Ruby Joswiak .

The Packers took the lead early into the second period when Bailey Vesper beat the goalie, assisted by Lily Pachl and Kylie Evazich .

In the second period, Lauryn Buchan scored a goal, assisted by Ruby Joswiak and Lily Pachl, making the score 3-1.

The Packers increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Kylie Evazich found the back of the net.

The Packers increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third when Annie Felton netted one, assisted by Sarah Wincentsen.

Sarah Wincentsen increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Addi Barone and Kylie Evazich.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Packers hosting the Riveters at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena and the Raiders visiting the Panthers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.