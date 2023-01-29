Hastings Raiders couldn't stop Owatonna Huskies' winning run

The Owatonna Huskies and the Hastings Raiders met on Saturday. Owatonna came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-1.

The hosting Huskies opened strong, early in the game with Samantha Bogen scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ezra Oien and Ava Stanchina.

The Raiders tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Makayla Berquist late into the first period, assisted by Karissa Thompson and Emily Thuet .

Averi Vetsch scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Ezra Oien.

Late, Ezra Oien scored a goal, assisted by Ava Stanchina and Abby Vetsch, making the score 3-1.

Ava Stanchina increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Abby Vetsch and Izzy Radel.

Ava Stanchina increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ezra Oien.

Next up:

The Huskies play Lakeville South away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre. The Raiders will face Farmington at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena.