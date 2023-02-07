Hastings Raiders couldn't stop Hill-Murray Pioneers' winning run

The Hastings Raiders and the Hill-Murray Pioneers met on Friday. Hill-Murray came into the game off the back of a run of seven successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-0.

The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Pioneers.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Pioneers play against Maple Grove on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena - Section 3AA Quarterfinal. The Raiders will face Apple Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.