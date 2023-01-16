Hastings Raiders couldn't stop Gentry Stars' winning run

The Gentry Stars and the Hastings Raiders met on Saturday. Gentry came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Campbell Heger scoring in the first period, assisted by Ellie Sarauer.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when JuliAnna Gazdik scored, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik and Ellie Sarauer.

The Stars' Jenessa Gazdik increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first period, assisted by Maiah Aanenson.

The Stars made it 4-0 when Cara Sajevic scored the first goal, assisted by Alexa Hanrahan and Jenessa Gazdik late into the first.

Next up:

The Stars host the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Arena. The same day, the Raiders will host the TNT at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.