Hastings Raiders beat Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The Hastings Raiders won their road game against the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters on Friday, ending 3-1.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sam Brunner . Autumn Burt assisted.

The Riveters tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Faye Leitner scored, assisted by Annabelle Kuechenmeister.

The Raiders took the lead early into the second period when Karissa Thompson scored, assisted by Jade Schauer and Madyn Hanson .

Autumn Burt then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-1.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Riveters will host the Wingers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena, and the Raiders will visit the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.