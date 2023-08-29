Harvard commit Bella Finnegan got her hockey start in Dubai

MINNETONKA, Minn. — When you think about the city of Dubai, you probably aren't also thinking about the sport of ice hockey. Most people wouldn't associate hockey with cities located in hot, dry desert environments. But that's where recent Division I commit Bella Finnegan got her start.

To accurately tell Finnegan's story, you have to rewind a couple of years to back before she was born. Bella's father, K.C. , is originally from West St. Paul, Minnesota, and was a Division I ice hockey player for Army West Point, and her mother, originally from New York, was a Division I swimmer and lacrosse player for the Black Knights as well.

Bella and her two brothers were born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where her parents were serving in the army after their college careers. After a couple of years there, the Finnegan family moved to the UAE. In Dubai, the coldest month is January, but the average temperature is still typically above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and summers are extremely hot (by Minnesotan standards).

"There were like two or three rinks in total there, one of them was in a mall, and hockey definitely wasn't very big over there," said Finnegan about her experience in Dubai. "There was one team that everyone played for. My parents then made a travel team there called SRG, Sports Revolution Group, and we got a team together and we traveled to Europe and played all around there."

Minnetonka defender Bella Finnegan (28)

After about 10 years in Dubai, the family decided to move back to the United States and made the move to Minnesota when Bella was around the age of 12. She skated for a Mound Westonka/Orono program for 12U hockey before making the varsity team at Minnetonka as a freshman.

In her first season up on varsity, the 5-foot-6 right-shot defender posted a goal and five assists over all 31 contests. That year, the Skippers lost 5-4 to Andover in the Class AA state championship game.

"I was definitely pretty nervous that year, I was playing with a ton of the 'big names' on the team," she said about that 2021-22 Minnetonka squad that, as of now, had 12 Division I committed players (including Finnegan) on the roster. "Once the season started I caught up to the speed of everything. It was such a fun experience."

Finnegan made quite a bit of a name for herself this past season in 2022-23 as she netted seven goals and 15 assists over all 30 games for the Skippers. Minnetonka again made the state tournament in 2023 but they ended up losing 3-2 to Edina in the Class AA third-place game.

"I thought I did a really good job playing with Josie [Hemp] as my D-partner and contributing more, and then this summer making the 18s Camp [USA Hockey U18-Selects] was huge for me. I think I made a big jump from my freshman to my sophomore year," she added.

Minnetonka defender Bella Finnegan (28)

The NCAA recruiting window opened June 15 for Finnegan. She said it was a bit nerve-wracking prior to that day since she didn't know what to expect, but she woke up that morning and started to get multiple text messages and requests for phone calls from collegiate coaches. She wound up taking calls basically that entire day.

Finnegan said that in the beginning, she wasn't too sure about Harvard, considering that they didn't have a head coach during the time that recruitment started in mid-June. Previous longtime head coach Katey Stone announced her retirement at the end of the 2022-23 season after allegations of misconduct and was eventually replaced by Harvard alum and previous Minnesota Duluth associate head coach Laura Bellamy in early August .

"As soon as Bellamy got announced, I was super excited because I talked to her before when she was at UMD, so I had already talked to her and had gotten to know her," she said. "The Boston area is such a nice spot and it'll be such a cool area to live while I'm in college. The coaches overall though had a really big impact on my decision."

Finnegan officially announced her verbal commitment to the Crimson on Aug. 14.

Minnetonka RHD Bella Finnegan has committed to Harvard.



Posted 7-15-22 in 30gp as a sophomore in ‘22-23 with a very good Skippers squad pic.twitter.com/kB6GF0yCaL — Sydney Wolf (@sydneyisawolf) August 14, 2023

"I am extremely blessed to announce my commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University to play Division I hockey and further my academic studies. I want to take the time to thank God, my parents, my brothers and coaches who have helped this dream come true!" she posted on her Instagram page.

The Minnetonka skater was the first commitment under the new era of Bellamy as head coach. Since Finnegan's commitment, Harvard has gained another recruit in Shattuck-St. Mary's forward Elle Sproule.

The 16-year-old Finnegan still has two more seasons of high school hockey left before she heads off to college. The Skippers lost a lot of very talented seniors this offseason, so the Minnetonka skater knows that she will have to play a bigger role this year in team leadership now as an upperclassman. She'll be a key skater for the defensive corps in 2023-24, even more so than in years prior.

"I feel like last year we got a little ahead of ourselves, everyone said we were supposed to win state and all that, so this year we are taking it game by game and focusing on the little things," she said.

Finnegan describes her style of game as being more of an offensive defender. She enjoys joining the rush and says her skating is a strong point in her toolkit.

The defender will play two more seasons of high school hockey before she likely joins the Crimson in the fall of 2025. She is currently thinking of majoring in something like international studies because of her diverse background and her experience living overseas for many years. She is the middle child of her family and has an older brother, Brody, who plays high school hockey for Orono, and a younger brother, Jack, who skated with the Sioux Falls Power program in 2022-23.