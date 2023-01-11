Hard to beat at home: Warroad Warriors on nine straight wins

Home does it for the Warroad Warriors, and on Tuesday they beat the Roseau Rams 7-1 and made it nine successive home wins.

The hosting Warriors started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Lila Lanctot scoring in the first minute, assisted by Abbey Reule and Jaylie French .

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Rylee Bartz scored, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Katy Comstock.

The Warriors' Talya Hendrickson increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Kate Johnson and Katierie Sandy.

The Warriors scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Rams narrowed the gap to 6-1, after only 52 seconds into the third period when Lily Erickson beat the goalie, assisted by Addyson Johnson .

Jaylie French increased the lead to 7-1 late in the third period, assisted by Abbey Reule and Katy Comstock.

Next games:

The Rams play against Alexandria on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The Warriors will face Alexandria on Friday at 2 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.