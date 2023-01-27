Hard to beat at home: Proctor/Hermantown Mirage on 11 straight wins

Home does it for the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, and on Thursday they beat the Eden Prairie Eagles 3-0 and made it 11 successive home wins.

Next games:

The Mirage will travel to the Hill-Murray Pioneers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena. The Eagles will face Wayzata at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.