High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Hard to beat at home: Proctor/Hermantown Mirage on 10 straight wins

Home does it for the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, and on Tuesday they beat the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 4-3 and made it 10 successive home wins.

img_500232312_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 25, 2023 01:15 AM
Share

Home does it for the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, and on Tuesday they beat the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 4-3 and made it 10 successive home wins.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Mirage will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Arena, and the Hilltoppers will visit the Rebels at 6 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.