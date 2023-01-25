Hard to beat at home: Proctor/Hermantown Mirage on 10 straight wins
Home does it for the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, and on Tuesday they beat the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 4-3 and made it 10 successive home wins.
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Mirage will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Arena, and the Hilltoppers will visit the Rebels at 6 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.