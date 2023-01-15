Hanson scores twice in Lakeville North Panthers' win over Eagan Wildcats

The Lakeville North Panthers bested the visiting Eagan Wildcats 3-1 on Saturday.

The Panthers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gracie Hanson. Addison Bowlby assisted.

The Wildcats' Sophia Sears tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Jaycee Bauman and Norah Drugge.

The Panthers took the lead early in the second period when Gracie Hanson scored again, assisted by Mali Carlson.

Addison Bowlby increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period.

The Panthers were called for no penalties, while the Wildcats received no penalties.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Panthers host Farmington at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena and the Wildcats host Rosemount at Rosemount Community Center.