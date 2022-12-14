Hansen scores twice in New Prague Trojans' win over Minnesota River Bulldogs

The New Prague Trojans won against the visiting Minnesota River Bulldogs 5-1 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Trojans took the lead when Autumn Olson scored assisted by Ella Hansen .

Halfway through, Ella Hansen scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

Makenna Andresen narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Adrianna Bixby and Makenna Mueller.

Alice Kartak increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Nola Yochim and Avaya Schneider .

Ella Hansen increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Autumn Olson and Makayla Prochaska .

Kaelyn Borwege increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Aftyn Anderson and Callie Kroska .

Coming up:

The Trojans travel to Waconia on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena. The Bulldogs host Luverne to play the Cardinals on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.