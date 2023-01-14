Hanowski strikes twice as Forest Lake Rangers beat Duluth Northern Stars

The Forest Lake Rangers defeated the hosting Duluth Northern Stars 5-2 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Rangers took the lead when Ava Saxe scored the first goal assisted by Abigail Sklavenitis and Ellie Zowin .

Ellie Hanowski then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Emma Halweg and Hailey Stanius assisted.

The Northern Stars narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Alana Moline netted one, assisted by Ellie Marciniak.

The Rangers increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third when Emma Halweg found the back of the net, assisted by Malia McKinnon .

Rylen Kissell increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later.

Bailey Coole narrowed the gap to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Mae McCall .

Ellie Hanowski increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later.

Next up:

The Rangers play against Grand Rapids-Greenway on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena. The Northern Stars will face Moose Lake Area on Monday at 2 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center.